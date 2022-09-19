Financial Management Professionals Inc. Buys 410 Shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,872 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $161,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BHP. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BHP Group by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,157 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 3,685 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BHP Group in the fourth quarter worth about $328,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of BHP Group by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 711,448 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $42,886,000 after purchasing an additional 287,063 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management bought a new position in shares of BHP Group in the fourth quarter worth about $345,000. Finally, Sprott Inc. increased its stake in shares of BHP Group by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 24,893 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 7,325 shares during the period. 6.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BHP Group stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $50.98. 70,569 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,407,132. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.45 and a 200 day moving average of $62.44. BHP Group Limited has a 1-year low of $47.35 and a 1-year high of $79.66.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $3.50 per share. This is a positive change from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $3.00. This represents a yield of 11.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st.

BHP has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays lowered their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,700 ($32.62) to GBX 2,400 ($29.00) in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($26.58) to GBX 2,300 ($27.79) in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,440 ($29.48) to GBX 2,490 ($30.09) in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BHP Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,782.85.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

