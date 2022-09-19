Financial Analysis: Ryan Specialty (RYAN) versus Its Peers

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) is one of 35 public companies in the “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Ryan Specialty to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Ryan Specialty and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Ryan Specialty alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ryan Specialty 5.30% 50.27% 5.59% Ryan Specialty Competitors 4.69% 19.11% 3.32%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

26.6% of Ryan Specialty shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.5% of shares of all “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” companies are owned by institutional investors. 54.3% of Ryan Specialty shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 22.1% of shares of all “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ryan Specialty 0 2 2 0 2.50 Ryan Specialty Competitors 138 898 1129 27 2.48

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Ryan Specialty and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Ryan Specialty presently has a consensus price target of $43.40, indicating a potential upside of 7.77%. As a group, “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” companies have a potential upside of 45.40%. Given Ryan Specialty’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ryan Specialty has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ryan Specialty and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Ryan Specialty $1.43 billion $65.87 million 191.76 Ryan Specialty Competitors $9.40 billion $793.07 million 28.91

Ryan Specialty’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Ryan Specialty. Ryan Specialty is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Ryan Specialty has a beta of 0.66, meaning that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ryan Specialty’s peers have a beta of 1.01, meaning that their average share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ryan Specialty peers beat Ryan Specialty on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Ryan Specialty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc. operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for Ryan Specialty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryan Specialty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.