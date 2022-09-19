Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) Shares Acquired by WBH Advisory Inc.

WBH Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 209,062 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,309 shares during the quarter. Fidelity Total Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $9,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 20,003.8% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,130,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124,814 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,901,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 164.6% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,205,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,934,000 after buying an additional 750,056 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $32,658,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,801,000.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FBND remained flat at $45.81 during midday trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 3,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,078. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.74. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $45.68 and a twelve month high of $53.83.

