Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Ferrari from an underperform rating to a hold rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 4th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Ferrari from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets raised Ferrari to a hold rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating and set a $285.00 target price on shares of Ferrari in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Ferrari from €160.00 ($163.27) to €140.00 ($142.86) in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $237.00.

Shares of NYSE RACE opened at $196.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.38 billion, a PE ratio of 35.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $201.98 and a 200-day moving average of $200.58. Ferrari has a 52-week low of $167.45 and a 52-week high of $278.78.

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Ferrari had a return on equity of 40.61% and a net margin of 19.35%. On average, analysts anticipate that Ferrari will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Columbia Asset Management bought a new position in Ferrari during the 2nd quarter worth $264,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Ferrari by 20.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Ferrari during the second quarter worth $2,902,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Ferrari in the 2nd quarter valued at $431,000. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferrari during the 2nd quarter worth $114,000. 32.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hyper cars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

