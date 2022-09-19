FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $214.00 price target on the shipping service provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $258.00.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on FDX. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of FedEx from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $276.00 to $287.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of FedEx from $312.00 to $308.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $320.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of FedEx from $282.00 to $269.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $245.04.

FedEx Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $161.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $41.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $221.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.01. FedEx has a 52-week low of $155.00 and a 52-week high of $266.79.

FedEx Announces Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.91 by ($0.04). FedEx had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 4.09%. The business had revenue of $24.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that FedEx will post 23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.61, for a total transaction of $2,838,809.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,664,178.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other FedEx news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.61, for a total transaction of $2,838,809.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,664,178.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $228.12 per share, for a total transaction of $138,468.84. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,490.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,810 shares of company stock worth $11,199,898 in the last 90 days. 8.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of FedEx

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 23,113 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $5,239,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in FedEx by 26.8% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,973 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $294,877,000 after buying an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx by 1,061.8% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 12,362 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,803,000 after buying an additional 11,298 shares in the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx during the second quarter worth $275,000. Finally, Columbia Asset Management purchased a new stake in FedEx during the second quarter worth $767,000. 71.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FedEx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Featured Articles

