Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) Short Interest Down 15.6% in August

Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 902,700 shares, a decline of 15.6% from the August 15th total of 1,070,000 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 243,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Federal Signal from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd.

Federal Signal Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE FSS traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.76. The stock had a trading volume of 390,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,746. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.21 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.31. Federal Signal has a 52 week low of $31.86 and a 52 week high of $48.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.67.

Federal Signal Announces Dividend

Federal Signal ( NYSE:FSS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $367.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.80 million. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 7.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Federal Signal will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is currently 21.56%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Federal Signal

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Federal Signal by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,701 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Federal Signal by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,736 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Federal Signal by 107.4% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,300 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after acquiring an additional 40,540 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Federal Signal by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 64,342 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after acquiring an additional 11,674 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of Federal Signal by 780.7% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 46,851 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 41,531 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Federal Signal Company Profile

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

