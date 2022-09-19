Farmland Protocol (FAR) Price Hits $0.0694 on Top Exchanges

Farmland Protocol (FAR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 19th. Over the last week, Farmland Protocol has traded 19% higher against the dollar. One Farmland Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0694 or 0.00000365 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Farmland Protocol has a total market cap of $4.16 million and approximately $92,529.00 worth of Farmland Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Farmland Protocol

Farmland Protocol’s genesis date was December 3rd, 2020. Farmland Protocol’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins. Farmland Protocol’s official website is www.farmland.finance. Farmland Protocol’s official Twitter account is @FarmlandFi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Farmland Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Farmland is a decentralized cross-chain platform for DeFi farming and profit distribution.It applies innovative blockchain interoperability, smart aggregation, distribution technology, and DAO governance.TelegramWhitepaper”

