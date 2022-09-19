Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUY) Short Interest Update

Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 143,900 shares, an increase of 27.9% from the August 15th total of 112,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 394,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FANUY shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Fanuc from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Fanuc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Fanuc from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Fanuc from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Fanuc alerts:

Fanuc Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of FANUY stock traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $14.99. The company had a trading volume of 314,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,081. The stock has a market cap of $30.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.72, a PEG ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.44 and a 200-day moving average of $16.31. Fanuc has a 12 month low of $14.25 and a 12 month high of $24.22.

Fanuc Company Profile

Fanuc ( OTCMKTS:FANUY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. Fanuc had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 20.75%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fanuc will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Fanuc Corporation provides factory automation products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, China, the rest of Asia, and internationally. The company offers CNC series products, servo motors, lasers, robots, compact machining centers, electric injection molding machines, wire electrical discharge machines, and ultra-precision machines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fanuc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fanuc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.