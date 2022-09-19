Excellon Resources (TSE:EXN) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.45

Excellon Resources Inc. (TSE:EXN – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.45 and last traded at C$0.46, with a volume of 51207 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.48.

Excellon Resources Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.53 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.04. The company has a market capitalization of C$15.48 million and a P/E ratio of -0.22.

Excellon Resources (TSE:EXN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C($0.17). The company had revenue of C$9.93 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Excellon Resources Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Excellon Resources Company Profile

Excellon Resources Inc, a silver mining and exploration company, acquires, explores, develops, and exploits mineral properties in Mexico and Canada. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Platosa property covering an area of approximately 11,000 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the Evolución property that covers an area of 45,000 hectares situated in the states of Durango and Zacatecas, Mexico; and the Silver City Project totaling an area of 164 square kilometers in Saxony, Germany.

