Exane Derivatives Trims Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Exane Derivatives lowered its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 71.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,342 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GLD. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,778,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $682,506,000 after purchasing an additional 41,099 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,901,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $496,044,000 after purchasing an additional 171,744 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at about $395,027,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.7% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,542,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $278,623,000 after purchasing an additional 97,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth about $251,397,000. 40.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

NYSEARCA GLD traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $155.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 157,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,363,411. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.84. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $154.34 and a 52 week high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

