Exane Derivatives Sells 984 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Exane Derivatives trimmed its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,609 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 984 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Quanta Services were worth $452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,363,311 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,021,965,000 after purchasing an additional 182,092 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Quanta Services by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,971,737 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,258,019,000 after acquiring an additional 50,338 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Quanta Services by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,530,170 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $727,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370,362 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Quanta Services by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,758,029 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $626,204,000 after acquiring an additional 20,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Quanta Services by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,584,424 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $295,845,000 after acquiring an additional 112,720 shares in the last quarter. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $136.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services to $168.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.17.

Quanta Services Stock Performance

Quanta Services stock traded up $4.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $142.07. 10,073 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,400,557. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Quanta Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.91 and a fifty-two week high of $149.33. The company has a market capitalization of $20.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.62 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $138.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.97.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.16. Quanta Services had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Quanta Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is currently 9.09%.

Insider Transactions at Quanta Services

In other news, Director Vincent D. Foster sold 14,948 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $1,778,961.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 204,925 shares in the company, valued at $24,388,124.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

