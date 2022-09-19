Exane Derivatives Sells 53,749 Shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK)

Exane Derivatives decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK – Get Rating) by 35.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,749 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF comprises 2.0% of Exane Derivatives’ holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF were worth $3,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PICK. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF in the first quarter valued at $73,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF in the first quarter valued at $569,000. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000.

PICK traded down $0.32 on Monday, hitting $35.91. 330,130 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.96. iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF has a twelve month low of $25.02 and a twelve month high of $37.91.

