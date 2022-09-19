Exane Derivatives Sells 1,529 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Exane Derivatives trimmed its position in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,662 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,529 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Mosaic were worth $456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IAM Advisory LLC bought a new position in Mosaic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $715,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Mosaic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $492,000. Paradiem LLC bought a new position in Mosaic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,155,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Mosaic by 552.5% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Mosaic by 99.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 104,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,921,000 after purchasing an additional 52,075 shares during the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mosaic Stock Up 5.6 %

Shares of MOS traded up $2.93 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $55.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,673,327. The Mosaic Company has a 52-week low of $31.47 and a 52-week high of $79.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.62 and its 200-day moving average is $57.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.58.

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93 by ($0.29). Mosaic had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 30.83%. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 91.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 13.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mosaic declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, August 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Mosaic Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Mosaic’s payout ratio is 6.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on MOS. Citigroup upgraded shares of Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Mosaic from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Mosaic from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.69.

Mosaic Profile

(Get Rating)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

