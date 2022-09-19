Exane Derivatives Reduces Stock Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Exane Derivatives reduced its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,967 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 433.3% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 160 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 74.1% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 188 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 84.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CDNS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.92.

Insider Activity

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

In related news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.24, for a total transaction of $37,060.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 96,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,344,295.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Cadence Design Systems news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.88, for a total value of $7,694,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 612,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,201,642.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.24, for a total transaction of $37,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 96,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,344,295.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 373,728 shares of company stock valued at $63,966,614 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CDNS traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $165.17. The company had a trading volume of 10,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,693,607. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.32 and a 52 week high of $194.97. The firm has a market cap of $45.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.88, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $175.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.15.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The software maker reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.12. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.61% and a return on equity of 32.06%. The firm had revenue of $858.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $835.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

About Cadence Design Systems

(Get Rating)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Featured Stories

