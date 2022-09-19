Exane Derivatives Makes New Investment in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of MP Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in MP Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in MP Materials by 645.2% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in MP Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MP Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 71.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at MP Materials

In other news, Director Daniel Allen Gold sold 150,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.20, for a total transaction of $4,996,234.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,132,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,607,798. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other MP Materials news, Director Daniel Allen Gold sold 150,489 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.20, for a total value of $4,996,234.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,132,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,607,798. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 4,000,000 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $151,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,603,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,778,765.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,084,016 shares of company stock worth $190,276,278. 41.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MP Materials Stock Performance

MP stock traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $32.00. The stock had a trading volume of 22,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,786,493. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 23.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 20.39 and a quick ratio of 19.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.65. MP Materials Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $27.48 and a fifty-two week high of $60.19.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $143.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.75 million. MP Materials had a net margin of 49.26% and a return on equity of 25.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. Analysts predict that MP Materials Corp. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MP. Northland Securities restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of MP Materials in a report on Monday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of MP Materials from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of MP Materials from $46.00 to $45.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of MP Materials in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of MP Materials in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.19.

About MP Materials

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

