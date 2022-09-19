Exane Derivatives Invests $477,000 in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Evergy by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,048,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,704,000 after purchasing an additional 3,777,012 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Evergy by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,032,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512,258 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Evergy by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,874,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356,321 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Evergy by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,176,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192,407 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Evergy by 45.2% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,454,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,104,000 after buying an additional 1,074,847 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.37% of the company’s stock.

Evergy Price Performance

NYSE EVRG traded up $0.30 on Monday, reaching $67.37. 5,462 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,273,551. Evergy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.34 and a 12 month high of $73.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.45. The stock has a market cap of $15.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.48.

Evergy Dividend Announcement

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 15.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.5725 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, UBS Group lowered shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.60.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

