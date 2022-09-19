Exane Derivatives Has $2.33 Million Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Exane Derivatives increased its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 25.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,565 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,292 shares during the period. Citigroup makes up 1.3% of Exane Derivatives’ holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Nvwm LLC raised its stake in Citigroup by 196.3% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in Citigroup by 71.1% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Citigroup during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Insider Transactions at Citigroup

In other news, insider Citigroup Inc sold 4,614,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $167,270,477.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $555,277.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Citigroup Trading Up 0.6 %

Several research analysts have commented on C shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Citigroup from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Evercore ISI set a $54.00 price target on Citigroup in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Citigroup from $57.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. TheStreet cut Citigroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.19.

Shares of Citigroup stock traded up $0.27 on Monday, reaching $48.38. 157,055 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,828,959. The company has a market capitalization of $93.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.60. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.44 and a 52 week high of $73.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $19.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 20.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 26.09%.

About Citigroup

(Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.