Exane Derivatives Cuts Stock Position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Exane Derivatives lessened its stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) by 67.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,326 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 14,849 shares during the quarter. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Owens Corning were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OC. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Owens Corning by 1,566.7% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 350 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 487 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 611.0% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 583 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE:OC traded up $1.06 on Monday, reaching $82.71. 7,151 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,020,238. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $85.66 and a 200-day moving average of $87.51. Owens Corning has a 52-week low of $72.97 and a 52-week high of $101.12.

Owens Corning Announces Dividend

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.52. Owens Corning had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 26.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 12.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is 12.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Gunner Smith sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.12, for a total transaction of $224,424.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,460 shares in the company, valued at $2,033,115.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Kelly Schmidt sold 1,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total value of $178,344.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,083 shares in the company, valued at $1,386,580.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Gunner Smith sold 2,700 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.12, for a total value of $224,424.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,033,115.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,041 shares of company stock worth $436,456. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $119.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $137.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $102.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.92.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning manufactures and markets insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

