Exane Derivatives Buys 9,749 Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Exane Derivatives grew its stake in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) by 143.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,526 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,749 shares during the quarter. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in JD.com were worth $1,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in JD.com by 6.0% in the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,483 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in JD.com by 58.9% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 8,325 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 3,085 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in JD.com by 157.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,646,746 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $211,037,000 after buying an additional 2,230,378 shares during the period. Martin Currie Ltd. lifted its holdings in JD.com by 9.0% in the first quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 1,716,806 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $99,352,000 after buying an additional 141,342 shares during the period. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of JD.com during the first quarter valued at about $71,389,000. Institutional investors own 25.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on JD shares. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of JD.com from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of JD.com from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of JD.com from $106.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of JD.com from $98.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of JD.com from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, JD.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:JD traded up $0.89 during trading on Monday, reaching $56.26. The company had a trading volume of 142,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,974,777. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.04 and a beta of 0.34. JD.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.56 and a 12 month high of $92.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

