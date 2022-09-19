Exane Derivatives Boosts Holdings in Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU)

Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU – Get Rating) by 98.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,929 shares during the quarter. Exane Derivatives owned 0.26% of Centrus Energy worth $946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Centrus Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Centrus Energy by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 587,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,805,000 after buying an additional 43,860 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Centrus Energy by 98.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 6,368 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Centrus Energy by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 182,674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,156,000 after buying an additional 14,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Centrus Energy by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,672 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. 41.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Centrus Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Roth Capital raised shares of Centrus Energy to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th.

Centrus Energy Stock Performance

LEU stock traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $45.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,296. The stock has a market cap of $652.15 million, a PE ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 2.12. Centrus Energy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $17.36 and a fifty-two week high of $88.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.72.

Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $1.71. The company had revenue of $99.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.30 million. Centrus Energy had a net margin of 62.06% and a negative return on equity of 151.11%. On average, research analysts forecast that Centrus Energy Corp. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

About Centrus Energy

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Japan, Belgium, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) component of LEU; SWU and natural uranium components of LEU; and natural uranium for utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

