Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) versus Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) Critical Comparison

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Rating) and Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Evoke Pharma has a beta of 0.59, meaning that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.48, meaning that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Evoke Pharma and Paratek Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evoke Pharma $1.62 million 4.78 -$8.54 million ($2.87) -0.81 Paratek Pharmaceuticals $130.16 million 1.10 -$59.08 million ($1.69) -1.55

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Evoke Pharma has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Paratek Pharmaceuticals. Paratek Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Evoke Pharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

2.1% of Evoke Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.6% of Paratek Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 10.3% of Evoke Pharma shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.0% of Paratek Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Evoke Pharma and Paratek Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Evoke Pharma 0 0 0 0 N/A Paratek Pharmaceuticals 0 0 1 1 3.50

Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $15.50, indicating a potential upside of 491.60%. Given Paratek Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Paratek Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Evoke Pharma.

Profitability

This table compares Evoke Pharma and Paratek Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evoke Pharma -372.04% -185.09% -70.76% Paratek Pharmaceuticals -77.64% N/A -49.13%

Summary

Paratek Pharmaceuticals beats Evoke Pharma on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Evoke Pharma

Evoke Pharma, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It is developing Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray that has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in females. The company markets its products to gastroenterologists, internal medicine specialists, primary care physicians, and select health care providers. Evoke Pharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Solana Beach, California.

About Paratek Pharmaceuticals

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its lead product candidates include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a tetracycline designed for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Zai Lab (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. and Allergan plc; license agreement with Tufts University to develop and commercialize products for the treatment or prevention of bacterial or microbial diseases, or medical conditions; and contract with Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority to support the development of NUZYRA for the treatment of pulmonary anthrax. In addition, it has license agreement with Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to develop, import, and sell the XERAVATM product, which is used for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections caused by bacteria. Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

