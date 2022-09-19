Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN) Short Interest Up 22.9% in August

Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 216,700 shares, an increase of 22.9% from the August 15th total of 176,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 118,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Evogene

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVGN. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Evogene by 51.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 459,081 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 156,716 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Evogene by 49.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 204,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 67,867 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evogene during the first quarter worth $48,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Evogene by 68.5% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 83,868 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 34,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Evogene by 88.0% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 31,410 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 14,700 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EVGN. Roth Capital lowered their target price on Evogene from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Aegis decreased their price target on Evogene from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th.

Evogene Price Performance

Evogene Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ EVGN traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,070. Evogene has a 12-month low of $0.68 and a 12-month high of $3.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.53 million, a P/E ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.23.

Evogene Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a computational biology company. It focuses on product discovery and development in multiple life-science based industries, including human health and agriculture, through the use of its Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform. The CPB platform, incorporating a deep understanding of biology leveraged through big data and artificial intelligence, designed to computationally discover and uniquely guide the development of life-science products based on microbes, small molecules, and genetic elements.

