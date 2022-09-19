EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) Sets New 52-Week Low at $32.56

EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $32.56 and last traded at $32.65, with a volume of 4271 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.03.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EVTC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on EVERTEC from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of EVERTEC from $50.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.20.

EVERTEC Stock Up 0.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.58 and its 200-day moving average is $37.52.

EVERTEC Dividend Announcement

EVERTEC ( NYSE:EVTC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.02). EVERTEC had a return on equity of 38.20% and a net margin of 24.33%. The firm had revenue of $160.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. EVERTEC’s payout ratio is currently 9.80%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 1,363.4% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in EVERTEC by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in EVERTEC during the first quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of EVERTEC in the second quarter worth approximately $170,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in EVERTEC in the 2nd quarter worth $185,000. 98.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EVERTEC Company Profile

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; Business Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

