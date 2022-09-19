EventChain (EVC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $14,970.00

EventChain (EVC) traded down 5.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. One EventChain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. EventChain has a total market capitalization of $26,039.97 and approximately $14,970.00 worth of EventChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, EventChain has traded down 6.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EventChain Profile

EventChain’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,250,497 coins. The Reddit community for EventChain is https://reddit.com/r/eventchain. EventChain’s official Twitter account is @EventChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for EventChain is eventchain.io.

Buying and Selling EventChain

According to CryptoCompare, “EventChain is a decentralized network that aimed at improving the ticketing industry, providing the additional benefits of using a blockchain as the a transaction and incentive layer. The EventChain system encourages everyone in the ecosystem, including all stake holders such as event managers of sport and concert events, party organizers, social clubs and ticket purchasers to sell or buy SmartTickets using EVC Tokens and other traditional payment methods. EVC is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EventChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EventChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EventChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

