EvenCoin (EVN) Achieves Market Cap of $12,289.91

EvenCoin (EVN) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 19th. EvenCoin has a market cap of $12,289.91 and $63,541.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EvenCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, EvenCoin has traded down 40.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get EvenCoin alerts:

MXC (MXC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00006031 BTC.

Shardus (ULT) traded 21.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000954 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Planet (AQUA) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46.15 or 0.00239099 BTC.

VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000093 BTC.

QUINADS (QUIN) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AiLink Token (ALI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OWNDATA (OWN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitether (BTR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.

EvenCoin Coin Profile

EvenCoin (EVN) is a coin. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 coins and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 coins. EvenCoin’s official website is www.evencoin.io. EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

EvenCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Envion builds fully automatized mobile mining units inside standardized intermodal shipping containers that can be shipped to any location in the world within days or weeks. Envion mining units use low-priced green energy directly at the source — near the shore, in the desert or in other remote locations. The EVN token is an ERC-20 Ethereum-based token that grants their holders the right to receive 100% of the earnings from Envion's proprietary mining operation, 35% of Envion’s earnings with third-party operations and voting rights. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvenCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EvenCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EvenCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EvenCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EvenCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.