Era Swap Tops One Day Trading Volume of $22,245.00 (ES)

Era Swap (ES) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 18th. Era Swap has a total market capitalization of $2.68 million and approximately $22,245.00 worth of Era Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Era Swap has traded down 46.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Era Swap coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Era Swap Profile

Era Swap (CRYPTO:ES) is a coin. It was first traded on May 18th, 2019. Era Swap’s total supply is 2,097,550,005 coins and its circulating supply is 997,282,758 coins. Era Swap’s official Twitter account is @eraswaptec and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Era Swap is eraswap.life.

Buying and Selling Era Swap

According to CryptoCompare, “Era Swap Token (ES) is a decentralized utility token currently based on Ethereum blockchain (ERC20) which will be used on multiple platforms for exchange of services (P2P), avail discounts, get rewards and many more utility. Era Swap Life is Single Sign On (SSO) gateway which provides access to multiple utility platforms accepting Era Swap (ES) Utility token Era Swap users can add their wallet to access the platforms which offers multiple solutions to community members. Era Swap Ecosystem includes interlinked multiple platforms where Era Swap Tokens can be utilized for exchange of services, availing discounts, getting rewards and other utilities. Era Swap Team will identify and help build more such platforms in future which are built for the community and willing to incorporate ES reward system. “

