EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Overweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $156.00 target price on the energy exploration company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $152.00.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of EOG Resources from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $182.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $173.00 to $167.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of EOG Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their price target for the company from $146.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $145.58.

EOG Resources Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $121.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. EOG Resources has a 12 month low of $70.41 and a 12 month high of $147.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $112.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.60. The company has a market cap of $71.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.55.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.25 by ($1.51). The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 25.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that EOG Resources will post 15.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous special dividend of $1.00. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Institutional Trading of EOG Resources

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in EOG Resources by 476.2% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 126.1% in the 2nd quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Featured Articles

