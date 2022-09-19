Entrée Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ERLFF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Entrée Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ERLFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 50,500 shares, an increase of 10.5% from the August 15th total of 45,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Entrée Resources Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS ERLFF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.75. 3,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,612. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.72. Entrée Resources has a one year low of $0.55 and a one year high of $0.95.

Entrée Resources (OTCMKTS:ERLFF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Entrée Resources Company Profile

Entrée Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the development and exploration of mineral property interests located in Mongolia, Peru, Australia, and Canada. Its principal asset is the Entrée/Oyu Tolgoi joint venture property comprising Hugo North Extension copper-gold porphyry deposit and the Heruga copper-gold-molybdenum porphyry deposit located in Mongolia.

