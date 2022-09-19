Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB) Shares Up 4.8%

Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB – Get Rating) rose 4.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.61 and last traded at $15.61. Approximately 2,143 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,071,781 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.89.

EHAB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Enhabit in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Enhabit in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Enhabit in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Enhabit in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Enhabit ( NYSE:EHAB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $268.00 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Enhabit, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Enhabit news, Director Charles M. Elson bought 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.55 per share, with a total value of $50,135.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,034.95. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Charles M. Elson acquired 3,700 shares of Enhabit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.55 per share, with a total value of $50,135.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,069 shares in the company, valued at $299,034.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Leo I. Higdon, Jr. bought 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.57 per share, for a total transaction of $61,065.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,065. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 46,942 shares of company stock worth $645,314 in the last three months.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enhabit in the second quarter valued at $230,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Enhabit in the second quarter worth about $494,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Enhabit in the second quarter worth about $27,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Enhabit in the second quarter worth about $379,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Enhabit in the second quarter worth about $3,262,000. 28.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enhabit, Inc provides home health and hospice services in the United States. Its home health services include patient education, pain management, wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pharmaceutical administration, and skilled observation and assessment services; practices to treat chronic diseases and conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, arthritis, Alzheimer's disease, low vision, spinal stenosis, Parkinson's disease, osteoporosis, complex wound care and chronic pain, along with disease-specific plans for patients with diabetes, congestive heart failure, post-orthopedic surgery, or injury and respiratory diseases; and physical, occupational and speech therapists provide therapy services.

