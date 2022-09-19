ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners raised their target price on ENGlobal from $3.50 to $5.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Get ENGlobal alerts:

ENGlobal Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of ENG opened at $1.46 on Friday. ENGlobal has a 12-month low of $0.75 and a 12-month high of $3.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.47 and its 200 day moving average is $1.30. The stock has a market cap of $52.27 million, a P/E ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 1.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ENGlobal

ENGlobal ( NASDAQ:ENG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. ENGlobal had a negative net margin of 20.97% and a negative return on equity of 24.47%. The company had revenue of $11.36 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ENGlobal in the 1st quarter worth $78,000. XML Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of ENGlobal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in ENGlobal by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,019 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 20,500 shares in the last quarter. 8.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ENGlobal

(Get Rating)

ENGlobal Corporation provides engineering and professional project execution services primarily to the energy sector in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Government Services. The Commercial segment provides multi-disciplined engineering services relating to the development, management, and execution of projects requiring professional engineering and related project management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ENGlobal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENGlobal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.