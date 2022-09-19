Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 24,526 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 287,227 shares.The stock last traded at $17.85 and had previously closed at $17.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EPAC shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Enerpac Tool Group from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Enerpac Tool Group from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd.

Enerpac Tool Group Stock Up 1.2 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.43 and a beta of 1.32.

Enerpac Tool Group Dividend Announcement

Enerpac Tool Group ( NYSE:EPAC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $151.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.10 million. Enerpac Tool Group had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. Enerpac Tool Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.05%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enerpac Tool Group

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EPAC. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 30,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 6,743 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 201,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,081,000 after purchasing an additional 5,972 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 46,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 13,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 1,333.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,068,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,661,000 after purchasing an additional 993,574 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

About Enerpac Tool Group

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Canada, China, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Other. The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the infrastructure, industrial maintenance, repair and operations, oil and gas, mining, renewable energy, and construction markets.

Featured Stories

