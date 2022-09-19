Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Shares Bought by Exane Derivatives

Exane Derivatives increased its position in shares of Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Get Rating) (TSE:EFR) by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 267,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,262 shares during the quarter. Exane Derivatives owned approximately 0.17% of Energy Fuels worth $1,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UUUU. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Fuels during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Energy Fuels during the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Fuels during the 1st quarter worth $99,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Energy Fuels during the 1st quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Energy Fuels during the 1st quarter worth $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.43% of the company’s stock.

Energy Fuels Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN UUUU traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.55. The company had a trading volume of 65,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,985,035. Energy Fuels Inc. has a one year low of $4.69 and a one year high of $11.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Energy Fuels ( NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU Get Rating ) (TSE:EFR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 81.08% and a negative return on equity of 16.42%. The firm had revenue of $6.47 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Energy Fuels Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

UUUU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Energy Fuels in a report on Thursday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Fuels in a research report on Monday, August 15th. TheStreet upgraded Energy Fuels from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Energy Fuels to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.38.

Insider Activity at Energy Fuels

In other Energy Fuels news, Director Dennis Lyle Higgs sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.96, for a total value of $49,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 264,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,637,776.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Energy Fuels Company Profile

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project, the Jane Dough property, and the Hank project located in Wyoming; and the Alta Mesa project located in Texas, as well as White Mesa Mill in Utah.

