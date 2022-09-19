Empire (TSE:EMP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Desjardins

Desjardins reiterated their buy rating on shares of Empire (TSE:EMP – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.
Empire has a 1 year low of C$23.00 and a 1 year high of C$25.49.
Empire (TSE:EMP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 22nd. The company reported C$0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.69 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$7.89 billion.
Empire Company Limited is engaged in the business of food retailing and related real estate. The Company’s segments include Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The Food Retailing segment consists of its subsidiary, Sobeys Inc, which owns, affiliates or franchises over 1,500 stores in approximately 10 provinces under retail banners that include Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawton’s Drug Stores, as well as more than 350 retail fuel locations.
