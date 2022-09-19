Elysian Self Reported Market Cap Hits $7.00 Million (ELS)

Elysian (ELS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. One Elysian coin can now be bought for about $0.0115 or 0.00000059 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Elysian has traded 10.3% lower against the dollar. Elysian has a market cap of $7.00 million and approximately $254,830.00 worth of Elysian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Elysian alerts:

Carry (CRE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC.

CalltoCombat (CTC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003415 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000019 BTC.

TabTrader Token (TTT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Investin (IVN) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000588 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000052 BTC.

MIB Coin (MIB) traded 35.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

X-Consoles (GAME) traded up 34.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00015285 BTC.

Monster Adventure Token (MAT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Elysian Coin Profile

Elysian (ELS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on June 4th, 2018. The Reddit community for Elysian is /r/Elysian_ELY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Elysian’s official Twitter account is @Elysian_ELY and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Elysian is elycoin.io. The official message board for Elysian is medium.com/@Elysian_Ely.

Buying and Selling Elysian

According to CryptoCompare, “Elysian is a decentralized E-commerce platform that builds websites on the blockchain for E-commerce merchants. The platform improves security by storing data across a distributed private network using Ethereum's private side-chain for Proof-of-Authority consensus. In addition, the platform creates enhanced user experience through the implementation of Artificial Intelligence for virtual assistance and simple website navigation, and Virtual Reality to promote increased user engagement to lower bounce rates in E-commerce. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elysian should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elysian using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Elysian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elysian and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.