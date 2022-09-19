Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. Takes $349,000 Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:UJAN)

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:UJAN – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.10% of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 42,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January during the 4th quarter worth about $1,362,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January in the 1st quarter valued at about $309,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,487,000. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January during the first quarter worth approximately $3,159,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January Stock Down 0.0 %

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January stock opened at $29.42 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.54 and its 200-day moving average is $29.80. Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January has a 12 month low of $28.78 and a 12 month high of $31.67.

