Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. Sells 19,765 Shares of Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFV)

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFV – Get Rating) by 31.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,765 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.41% of Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF worth $1,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,059,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,461,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,221,000. RVW Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 165.7% in the first quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 65,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after buying an additional 41,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the first quarter worth $952,000.

Shares of PFFV stock opened at $23.89 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.72. Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a one year low of $23.45 and a one year high of $28.43.

