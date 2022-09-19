Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. Has $1.06 Million Stock Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 808 shares during the quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $1,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. 78.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MKC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Argus downgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. TheStreet lowered McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $94.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.25.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of MKC opened at $79.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.74. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $77.67 and a 52 week high of $107.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.28, a PEG ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.58 and a 200-day moving average of $91.44.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 16.48%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 58.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In other news, Director Margaret M. V. Preston sold 10,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.44, for a total transaction of $893,375.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,069,010.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

