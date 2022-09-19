Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. Grows Position in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR)

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,935 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF were worth $2,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MEAR. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 10,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. now owns 29,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Inv LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Insight Inv LLC now owns 30,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of BATS:MEAR opened at $49.71 on Monday. iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $49.62 and a 52-week high of $50.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.77 and its 200-day moving average is $49.74.

