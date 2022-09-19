Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. Decreases Stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,275 shares during the quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF were worth $1,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IGF. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 53,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. American Trust purchased a new stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $12,227,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Infrastructure ETF alerts:

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Price Performance

Shares of IGF opened at $46.69 on Monday. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 12-month low of $44.80 and a 12-month high of $52.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.65.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.