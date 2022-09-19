Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:UJAN)

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:UJAN – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.10% of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UJAN. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January by 1,428.5% in the 1st quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 595,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,411,000 after buying an additional 556,116 shares during the period. Berkshire Money Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January during the 1st quarter valued at $10,272,000. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January by 132.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 568,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,642,000 after purchasing an additional 323,637 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January by 232.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 403,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,481,000 after buying an additional 281,965 shares during the period. Finally, MBL Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January in the first quarter worth about $6,753,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January Stock Performance

Shares of UJAN stock opened at $29.42 on Monday. Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January has a 12 month low of $28.78 and a 12 month high of $31.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.54 and its 200 day moving average is $29.80.

