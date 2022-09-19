Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 928 Shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,432 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the quarter. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF worth $2,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ICLN. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $674,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 68,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,540,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ICLN opened at $21.78 on Monday. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $16.34 and a 1-year high of $25.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.72 and a 200-day moving average of $20.49.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

