Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 225 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,913 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,909 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,027,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. True North Advisors LLC bought a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $1,234,000. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,178 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 65,553 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $6,761,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 68,489 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $7,065,000 after buying an additional 4,150 shares in the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on CVS Health from $113.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on CVS Health from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.59.

CVS Health Price Performance

CVS Health stock opened at $102.06 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.32. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $81.78 and a 52-week high of $111.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.24. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 2.65%. The company had revenue of $80.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.77%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $13,172,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 626,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,495,935. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $2,344,264.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,355,032. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $13,172,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 626,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,495,935. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

