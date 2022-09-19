Elk River Wealth Management LLC Sells 400 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Elk River Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 3,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 430.0% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,980,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 31,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,155,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the period. 60.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IBB opened at $122.96 on Monday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.29 and a fifty-two week high of $174.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.49.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

