Elk River Wealth Management LLC Sells 323 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Elk River Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,666 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 323 shares during the quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $3,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FRC. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 0.6% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 11,522 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,868,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in First Republic Bank by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,661 shares of the bank’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in First Republic Bank by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,463 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,124 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 2.7% in the first quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 3,293 shares of the bank’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. 95.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of First Republic Bank stock opened at $141.74 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $25.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. First Republic Bank has a 1 year low of $133.37 and a 1 year high of $222.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $157.39 and its 200 day moving average is $154.77.

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The bank reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 28th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 27th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.35%.

Several research firms recently commented on FRC. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on First Republic Bank from $194.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Atlantic Securities raised First Republic Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $188.00 in a report on Friday, July 1st. Compass Point set a $175.00 price target on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of First Republic Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.33.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

