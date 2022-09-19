Elk River Wealth Management LLC Purchases 5,297 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Elk River Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 72.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,297 shares during the period. Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peoples Financial Services CORP. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $44,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $177.46 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $162.78 and a fifty-two week high of $244.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.02.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

