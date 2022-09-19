Elk River Wealth Management LLC Purchases 388 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Elk River Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,843 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up about 1.7% of Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $6,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Caliber Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,526,000. Cooper Financial Group boosted its position in Broadcom by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,047 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Services grew its holdings in Broadcom by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 5,517 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,680,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,019 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,867,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 22.6% during the second quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 570 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AVGO. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $750.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $680.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $658.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $675.33.

Broadcom Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $497.16 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $201.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $521.03 and its 200 day moving average is $550.12. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $463.91 and a 12-month high of $677.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.56 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 63.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $4.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 70.93%.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 26th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Broadcom

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.