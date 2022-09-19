Elk River Wealth Management LLC Has $460,000 Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Elk River Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Get Rating) by 87.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,767 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares during the quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FTEC. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 47.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $62,000.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Stock Performance

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF stock opened at $98.17 on Monday. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 52-week low of $92.78 and a 52-week high of $138.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $106.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.75.

