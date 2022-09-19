Elk River Wealth Management LLC Has $25.12 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Elk River Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 187,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,394 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for 6.4% of Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Elk River Wealth Management LLC owned 0.09% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $25,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RSP. PFS Investments Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 624,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,494,000 after buying an additional 48,036 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $428,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 25,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,049,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. MCIA Inc increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 41.9% in the first quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 79,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,317,000 after buying an additional 23,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $138.75 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $129.56 and a one year high of $164.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $143.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.07.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.