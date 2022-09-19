Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Get Rating) (TSE:ELD) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,540,000 shares, a decrease of 17.4% from the August 15th total of 6,710,000 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Eldorado Gold Price Performance

Eldorado Gold stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.73. The stock had a trading volume of 2,420,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,752,222. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 1.39. Eldorado Gold has a 1-year low of $5.21 and a 1-year high of $12.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.16.

Institutional Trading of Eldorado Gold

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EGO. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold during the fourth quarter valued at $1,055,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,630,672 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,247,000 after acquiring an additional 86,866 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 20.2% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,016,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $224,380,000 after acquiring an additional 3,364,476 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold during the first quarter valued at $2,493,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 21.9% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,586 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Eldorado Gold

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EGO shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Eldorado Gold from C$20.25 to C$18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. TD Securities cut their price target on Eldorado Gold from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$17.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Eldorado Gold from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.10.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; 100% interest in Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

