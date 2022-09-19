Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Receives $126.19 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seventeen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $126.19.

Several analysts recently weighed in on EW shares. Cowen cut their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $136.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Down 1.6 %

EW stock opened at $93.35 on Monday. Edwards Lifesciences has a fifty-two week low of $85.58 and a fifty-two week high of $131.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $98.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.37. The company has a market capitalization of $57.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.14.

Insider Activity

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 27.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total value of $611,571.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 62,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,689,297.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total value of $611,571.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 62,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,689,297.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.49, for a total value of $102,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,938,188.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,253 shares of company stock valued at $6,550,960 in the last ninety days. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Edwards Lifesciences

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 20,984 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,718,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth $134,000. Nwam LLC increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 4,218 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth $819,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 153,540 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $19,891,000 after purchasing an additional 38,591 shares in the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

